DC Bans Illegal Cattle Markets
Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 10:10 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat has imposed section 144 in the district for thirty-day banning illegal cattle markets and collection of animal skins.
A notification issued here said that the buying and selling of firecrackers, motorcycle one-wheeling, aerial firing, and display of weapons and swimming in rivers and dams would also be banned during the period.
APP/arq-slm
