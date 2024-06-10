DC bans illegal cattle markets

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat has imposed section 144 in the district for thirty-day banning illegal cattle markets and collection of animal skins.

A notification issued here said that the buying and selling of firecrackers, motorcycle one-wheeling, aerial firing, and display of weapons and swimming in rivers and dams would also be banned during the period.

APP/arq-slm