DC Bans Kite Flying And Imposes Section 144
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 11:50 AM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Haripur, while taking notice of illegal thread and kite manufacturing and flying in the district, has banned kite flying and imposed Section 144 for two months.
According to details, following the imposition of Section 144, Haripur city police have initiated an operation against kite manufacturers, arresting many kite and thread sellers as well as individuals involved in kite flying activities.
Moreover, a significant quantity of thread and kites have been seized.
It is pertinent to mention here that following a comprehensive ban on kite manufacturing in Punjab, individuals involved in this business have relocated their facilities to district Haripur, where kites and banned metal or glass-coated kite-flying threads are being produced.
The notification specifies that to strictly enforce the ban, DC Haripur has imposed Section 144 for two months, and violators will be punished under the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) Section 188.
