DC Bans Movement Of People Near Exam Halls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 01:30 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan on Friday imposed ban under section 144 Cr. PC on gathering and movement of private persons around the SSC examination centers in lower Dir.

This order shall remain in force for a period of 30 days from the date of commencement of SSC annual examination 2020.

In order, Deputy Commissioner also declared punishable under section - 188 PCC the violation of this order.

It has also reported to DC that public crowd around the examination halls waslikely to cause breach of peace, harassment and put the students and examinationstaff in trouble.

