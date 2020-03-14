DC bans permission of ceremonies, religious gatherings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :In view of apprehension of Corona Virus the Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh on Saturday has imposed on all permission letters of public and religious gatherings in the district.

Handout said that implementing upon the directions of Government of Punjab letter no. SO (18C-1)1-2-2020 regarding the apprehension of Corona Virus and taking safety measurements in the district the Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer has cancelled five permission letters of gatherings including 27/28 March annual Urs a public gathering at Jamia Mosque Bugvi Bhera, 8/9 April Mehfil Zikr O Nattat Markazi Eid Gah, 3- April Mehfil Naat at Foot Ball / Hockey Ground Company Bagh Sargodha, 22- March Mehif Naat at Railway Road and ceremony at Shah Muhammad Palace Marki Bhera on March 15/16.

Deputy Commissioner has directed the organizers of the religious ceremoniesto implement on the directions of Punjab government in wake of perversion ofCorona Virus drive.