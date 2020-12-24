UrduPoint.com
DC Bans Pigeon Flying In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 09:11 PM

The district magistrate, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Thursday banned pigeon flying as it may create danger for the aircrafts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The district magistrate, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Thursday banned pigeon flying as it may create danger for the aircrafts.

".. It has been brought to the notice of the district magistrate Islamabad that certain sections of public indulge in pigeon flying which would create danger for the aircrafts flying from NoorKhan Airbase.

."said a notification issued here.

The order shall come into force with immediate effect under section 144 and shall remain into force for a period of two months, the notification read.

