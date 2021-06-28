UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Bans Plying Of Illegal, Unregistered Rickshaws In Provincial Metropolitan

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

DC bans plying of illegal, unregistered Rickshaws in provincial metropolitan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Monday imposed section 144 and banned plying of illegal and unregistered Rickshaws in the provincial capital for 30 days.

A notification issued here said that Chief Traffic Officer intimated the Deputy Commissioner about increasing number of illegal and unregistered Rickshaws in the city and said that the tendency was attracting the out district Rickshaws to ply on road of the provincial capital.

It said that the increasing number of Rickshaws was also causing road accidents in the city as most of them were not following the traffic rules.

The CTO also sought action against illegal manufacturers to curb the illegal practice. The DC Khalid Mehmood taking action of the request of CTO immediately imposed section 144 and banned illegal manufacturing and plying of out district registered Rickshaws in the city.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Traffic

Recent Stories

UAE is Egypt’s largest trade partner in Middle E ..

21 minutes ago

NYUAD completes research study for treatment of ca ..

36 minutes ago

Ajman DED signs cooperation agreement with ICO

1 hour ago

Al Jalila Foundation announces Michel Salgado its ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 2,040 new COVID-19 cases, 1,988 reco ..

2 hours ago

Minister of Tolerance, Dominican Ambassador boosti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.