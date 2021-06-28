DC bans plying of illegal, unregistered Rickshaws in provincial metropolitan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Monday imposed section 144 and banned plying of illegal and unregistered Rickshaws in the provincial capital for 30 days.

A notification issued here said that Chief Traffic Officer intimated the Deputy Commissioner about increasing number of illegal and unregistered Rickshaws in the city and said that the tendency was attracting the out district Rickshaws to ply on road of the provincial capital.

It said that the increasing number of Rickshaws was also causing road accidents in the city as most of them were not following the traffic rules.

The CTO also sought action against illegal manufacturers to curb the illegal practice. The DC Khalid Mehmood taking action of the request of CTO immediately imposed section 144 and banned illegal manufacturing and plying of out district registered Rickshaws in the city.