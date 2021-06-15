DC bans provision of essential services to persons without corona vaccination

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Monday issued a notification regarding ban on provision of essential services to persons who do not get corona vaccination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Monday issued a notification regarding ban on provision of essential services to persons who do not get corona vaccination.

A notification issued here said that the essential services would include transfers of lands, issuance of domicile certificates, arms licenses, NOCs, registries, applications, complaints and other services.

The DC has directed all the heads of government departments, district officers and other concerned offices to comply with the order and ensure strict implementation.

An individual would have to provide vaccination certificate, or vaccine message for avail the essential services.