DC bans sale of gas in polythene bags

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Deputy Commissioner taking cognizance of the illegal filling and sale of natural and LPG gas in polythene bags in the city on Tuesday imposed section 144 and banned the illegal activity initially for 60 days.

The DC observed that the use of polythene bags for storage of gas was highly risky and could cause severe damage to the lives and properties of people, adding that keeping in view the safety of the people the ban has been imposed.

He directed all the concerned officers to take stern action as per law against the sellers who were involved in the illegal and unsafe activity and posing a threat to the precious lives.