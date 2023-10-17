Open Menu

DC Bans Sale Of Mobile SIMs By Local Vendors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 12:40 PM

DC bans sale of mobile SIMs by local vendors

DIR LOWER Oct 17 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Oct, 2023) District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Dir Payan Muhammad Fawad on Tuesday notified a ban on sale of mobile SIMs by local vendors in streets and on footpaths for one month under Section 144.

The DC had taken the initiative to prevent misuse of fingerprints of innocent people as used by criminal elements for certain crimes including extortion, fraud etc, it said adding that the violators of the ban would be charged under Section 188 of the Penal Code of Pakistan.

It said that selling mobile SIMs without the permission of the authorized companies was a cognizable offence.

The district administration advised the people to send their ID card number through a message to code *668# on their mobile phone to find out the number of SIMs issued against their CNICs and get the unnecessary SIMs blocked.

The people can visit nearest network franchise or report the unnecessary SIMs issued against their CNICs to the concerned Assistant Commissioners and SHOs for further action.

APP/ari-adi

