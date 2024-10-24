DC bans sale of petroleum products at shops, local vendors

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram here on Thursday banned sale of petroleum products at shops and by local vendors while declaring the activity illegal.

He was chairing a meeting with the representatives of the Petroleum Association including Kohat Police, Customs Department, Industries Department and other relevant authorities.

In the meeting, the DC issued orders to take legal action against illegal diesel and petrol sellers across the district and issued instructions to petrol pump owners to sell petrol and diesel as per OGRA rates.

On which the delegation of Petroleum Association assured all possible cooperation with the district administration.

APP/azq-adi