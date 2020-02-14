UrduPoint.com
DC Bans Soft Drinks Sale In Educational Institutes

Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The District Magistrate, Islamabad on Friday imposed a ban on the sale of soft drinks in educational institutes by invoking section 144 for the period of two months.

According to a notification issued by the local administration, 'no person can sell soft, fizzy and sugary drinks within the boundaries of any educational Institute or seminary in the territory of Federal capital.' " The carbonated drinks are being sold in the canteens, cafes of educational institutions without observing the hygienic requirements.

" These items are injurious to the health of children. Therefore, action is required to be taken against the sale of these drinks within the premises of education institutes, read the notification.

Talking to APP Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said the ban on drinks comes after a poll conducted on social media regarding a ban on fizzy drinks. Around 91 per cent of people voted in favour of the ban.

"According to the World Health Organization (WHO) reports,"such drinks are harmful for the children", the DC remarked.

More Stories From Pakistan

