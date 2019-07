DC bans swimming in Sukkur

(@imziishan)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ): Deputy Commissioner, Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Wednesday imposed ban under section 144 CrPC on swimming in canals including Rohri, Dadu, NW canal, Janib Wah, Korai Wah, Baiji Minor, Noraja Wah, Peer Wah, Kamal Wah and Kheraj Minor of the Indus river bank.

This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of 60 days.

Any person contravening this order shall render himselfliable to be punished under section 188 PPC.