DC Bans Use Of LPG Cylinders In Vehicles
Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) District administration under section 144 has imposed a ban on the use of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders in vehicles citing safety concerns and the illegality of such installations.
A notification released here Sunday stated that usage of LPG cylinders in private and commercial vehicles is banned as it poses a threat to human lives.
This ban would remain effective for thirty days and violators would face legal action under Section 188.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hospital workshop2 minutes ago
-
Kohat district authorities work to enroll out-of-school children2 minutes ago
-
77 farmers booked for water theft2 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases keep rising despite ICT admin’s efforts2 minutes ago
-
CPO praises security forces for flawless arrangements during cricket series2 minutes ago
-
Office of textile group gutted3 minutes ago
-
Emergency response team competition12 minutes ago
-
DPO orders arrest of proclaimed offenders12 minutes ago
-
Mushahid proposes 3-point Action Plan, urges Erdogan to take lead on Palestine issue22 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on children’s enrollment in schools22 minutes ago
-
PDF, SBBWU and Pak Army organize grand medical camp23 minutes ago
-
Preparations completed for artificial rain: Marriyum Aurangzeb1 hour ago