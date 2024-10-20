Open Menu

DC Bans Use Of LPG Cylinders In Vehicles

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM

DC bans use of LPG cylinders in vehicles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) District administration under section 144 has imposed a ban on the use of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders in vehicles citing safety concerns and the illegality of such installations.

A notification released here Sunday stated that usage of LPG cylinders in private and commercial vehicles is banned as it poses a threat to human lives.

This ban would remain effective for thirty days and violators would face legal action under Section 188.

