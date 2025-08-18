Open Menu

DC Bans Visiting Hanjali Bridge

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 02:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Keeping in view the public safety, Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali has imposed

a ban on the movement of citizens and crowding on Hanjali Bridge, Tehsil Pasrur.

The decision was taken to protect human lives and public order after the damage

caused to the bridge due to recent rains and flooding in the Naullah Dek.

This order will come into effect immediately and will remain effective for a month.

All citizens are requested to cooperate and avoid going to Hanjali Bridge.

