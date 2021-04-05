UrduPoint.com
DC Bans Wall-chalking, Fixing Advertisements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 10:38 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bannu has banned wall-chalking, fixing advertisements on walls and misuse of load speaker across the district under section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC) from April 2 to the end of the current month.

The violators will face action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), said an official handout issued here on Monday.

