DC Barkhan Abdullah takes charge of his post

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Barkhan Abdullah Khosa assumed charge of his office and started official work on Monday.

The people of Barkhan congratulated him. They hoped that he would use his abilities for the development of Barkhan and resolve public issues.