DC Barkhan inspects ongoing test of SBK posts at Govt Boys School

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Barkhan Abdul Hameed Zehri along with member Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) Muhammad Javeed Tareen on Friday visited the centre established in Government Boys Model High school for candidates taking the test organized by SBK for various cadres of the education department.

He reviewed the security arrangements and the ongoing test and directed the security personnel present there to take special care of security and would not allow any unauthorized persons to enter the centre.

He said that the procedure of transparency of test interviews will be maintained and any kind of negligence against the law was not tolerated.

He also appreciated the efforts of the SBK team for better arrangements.

On this occasion, Chief Supervisor SBK briefed the Deputy Commissioner that candidates were being tested for 132 vacant posts of male and female in Barkhan for which four shifts have been arranged.

The staff of SBK are rendering their services with utmost diligence and patience and the test will be held tomorrow as well, he said.