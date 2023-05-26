UrduPoint.com

DC Barkhan Inspects Ongoing Test Of SBK Posts At Govt Boys School

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 09:34 PM

DC Barkhan inspects ongoing test of SBK posts at Govt Boys School

Deputy Commissioner Barkhan Abdul Hameed Zehri along with member Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) Muhammad Javeed Tareen on Friday visited the centre established in Government Boys Model High School for candidates taking the test organized by SBK for various cadres of the education department

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Barkhan Abdul Hameed Zehri along with member Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) Muhammad Javeed Tareen on Friday visited the centre established in Government Boys Model High school for candidates taking the test organized by SBK for various cadres of the education department.

He reviewed the security arrangements and the ongoing test and directed the security personnel present there to take special care of security and would not allow any unauthorized persons to enter the centre.

He said that the procedure of transparency of test interviews will be maintained and any kind of negligence against the law was not tolerated.

He also appreciated the efforts of the SBK team for better arrangements.

On this occasion, Chief Supervisor SBK briefed the Deputy Commissioner that candidates were being tested for 132 vacant posts of male and female in Barkhan for which four shifts have been arranged.

The staff of SBK are rendering their services with utmost diligence and patience and the test will be held tomorrow as well, he said.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Male Barkhan Government

Recent Stories

Robber arrested in encounter, pistol recovered

Robber arrested in encounter, pistol recovered

4 seconds ago
 Rakhni Court rejects pre-arrest bail of Inam Khetr ..

Rakhni Court rejects pre-arrest bail of Inam Khetran in Barkhan tragedy case

2 minutes ago
 Mini Police line proposed in Riverine area for com ..

Mini Police line proposed in Riverine area for combating bandits in Sindh

35 seconds ago
 Many Ukrainian Refugees Facing Mounting Debts Abro ..

Many Ukrainian Refugees Facing Mounting Debts Abroad - IFRC

38 seconds ago
 Huzaifa upset Abid in Tennis men's singles

Huzaifa upset Abid in Tennis men's singles

3 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar f ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar for implementation of uplifting ..

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.