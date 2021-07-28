UrduPoint.com
DC Barkhan Urges Officers To Improve Performances Of Concerned Sectors

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

DC Barkhan urges officers to improve performances of concerned sectors

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Barkhan Abdullah Khosa held the first introductory meeting with the District Officers after assuming his charge on Wednesday.

All the district officers attended the meeting and gave a detailed briefing to the Deputy Commissioner about the performance of their respective departments and ongoing development schemes.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khosa said that officers should further improve the performance of their departments and take practical steps to solve the problems of the people immediately by ensuring the attendance of themselves and their staff.

"Problems will be addressed on their doorstep, no negligence can be tolerated in this matter and we all have to work together to tackle polio and coronavirus", he added.

He said that we are the servants of the people and we are all to resolve the basic problems of the people saying the Primary responsibility of the officials of entire departments is to carry out all their responsibilities at the district and tehsil level to the best of their ability to establish a government writ and provide relief to the people at their doorsteps.

He said journalists should point out issues of public in positive manner and it would be easier for us to address them in time because media is the fourth pillar of the country.

