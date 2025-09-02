Open Menu

DC Barkhan Urges Parents To Cooperate With Polio Teams For Making Drive Successful

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Barkhan Abdullah Khosa on Tuesday said that to get rid of a deadly disease like polio, parents should fully cooperate with the polio teams to administer polio drops their children.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the four-day polio campaign to administer polio drops to a child in Barkhan.

On this occasion, District Health Officer Dr.

Mujeeb Bugti, Assistant Commissioner Khadim Hussain Bhangar, Dr. Pervaiz Khetran, ADSM of PPHI Chaudhry Saeed Ahmed and CC Coordinator Abdul Ghani Khetran were also present.

A target of administering polio drops to 51,232 children less than five years has been set during the four-day campaign.

According to the Health Department, children would be vaccinated through 14 UCMOs, 6 transit points and 9 fixed sides in 14 union councils across the district.

