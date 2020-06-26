UrduPoint.com
DC Batgram Directs Action Against Hotels, Restaurants For Not Complying With SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 02:58 PM

DC Batgram directs action against hotels, restaurants for not complying with SOPs

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Khan Friday directed Assistant Commissioner Alai's to take immediate action against hotels managements, shopkeepers and vendors over non-implementation of social distances and violation of SOPs

BATGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Khan Friday directed Assistant Commissioner Alai's to take immediate action against hotels managements, shopkeepers and vendors over non-implementation of social distances and violation of SOPs.

Taking notice of the complaints, Deputy Commissioner directed Assistant Commissioner Alai to take action against the shopkeepers and hotel owners.

Alai alongwith police raided the hotels, restaurants, shops and inspected the situation of SOPs.

Assistant Commissioner warned several hotel owners and shopkeepers to ensure implementation of SOPs set by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, otherwise the hotel would be sealed with heavy fines.

AC Alai also visited different bazaars in Batgram and inspected the implementation of SOPs there.

He warned the vendors and shopkeepers in Batgram to follow social distances, use masks, sanitizers and ensure implementation of government's measures to prevent coronavirus.

Alai also visited the under construction Biari Bridge, wagon stand and inspected the ongoing work and use of materials by the contractors.

He directed the contractors to speed up their work so as to complete the work within its timeframe given by the district administration.

