DC Batgram For Launching Awareness To General Public

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 08:04 PM

DC Batgram for launching awareness to general public

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Batgram Abdul Hameed Khan, Assistant Commissioner Batgram Tayyab Hayat has launched an awareness campaign to the general public about SOPs

BATAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Batgram Abdul Hameed Khan, Assistant Commissioner Batgram Tayyab Hayat has launched an awareness campaign to the general public about SOPs.

For the awareness campaign, AC Batgram along with other staff, officials from the police and health department visited different areas including shops, public transport, petrol pumps and general public places and talked to the general public regarding the implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government to ensure the people safety from the coronavirus.

The team also checked implementation of SOPs including wearing of masks in the public places, gloves, social distancing, avoid gathering of more than five people and also sealed several shops with fines were also imposed for non-compliance with SOPs. They also issued warning to several shops and markets owners to comply the guideline for their safety and safety for others. The Assistant Commissioner directed strictly implement of the SOPs and in case of violation, imprisonment including heavy fines would be imposed.

