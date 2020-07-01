DC Batgram hold meeting on protection of forests from fire

(@FahadShabbir)

BATGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Batgram Abdul Hameed Khan Wednesday said that forests are the backbone of any country's development but protecting forests from natural calamities especially fire is not only the responsibility of the forest department but of all of us.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding protecting forests from fire. Additional Deputy Commissioner Amir Hassan, DFO Farhad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Batgram Tayyab Hayat and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner said that it is our collective responsibility to protect our forests and specially urged upon the youth to do their utmost to protect their valuable assets in the shape of forests. He directed the district administration staff along with the officials of the Forest Department to take collective responsibility for protecting the forests from fire and should issue a guideline for the young picnickers to avoid fire like activities inside the forests.