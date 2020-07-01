UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Batgram Hold Meeting On Protection Of Forests From Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 08:52 PM

DC Batgram hold meeting on protection of forests from fire

Deputy Commissioner Batgram Abdul Hameed Khan Wednesday said that forests are the backbone of any country's development but protecting forests from natural calamities especially fire is not only the responsibility of the forest department but of all of us

BATGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Batgram Abdul Hameed Khan Wednesday said that forests are the backbone of any country's development but protecting forests from natural calamities especially fire is not only the responsibility of the forest department but of all of us.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding protecting forests from fire. Additional Deputy Commissioner Amir Hassan, DFO Farhad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Batgram Tayyab Hayat and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner said that it is our collective responsibility to protect our forests and specially urged upon the youth to do their utmost to protect their valuable assets in the shape of forests. He directed the district administration staff along with the officials of the Forest Department to take collective responsibility for protecting the forests from fire and should issue a guideline for the young picnickers to avoid fire like activities inside the forests.

Related Topics

Fire Young All From

Recent Stories

Microsoft to help 25 million people worldwide acqu ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Government keen to create AI infrastructure: O ..

56 minutes ago

Wellbeing Academy explores the role of government ..

56 minutes ago

Pink Caravan brings its medical minivan to Ajman

56 minutes ago

Huawei signed smart cities deal with Saudi Investm ..

59 minutes ago

Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Building Indi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.