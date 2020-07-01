DC Batgram visits medical stores, check rates of drugs

Deputy Commissioner Batgram Abdul Hameed Khan accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Batgram Wednesday visited various shops, medical stores and public places in Batgram Bazar and monitored the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and checked the rates of lives saving drugs in the medical stories and prices lists of edibles items

BATGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Batgram Abdul Hameed Khan accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Batgram Wednesday visited various shops, medical stores and public places in Batgram Bazar and monitored the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and checked the rates of lives saving drugs in the medical stories and prices lists of edibles items.

DC Abdul Hameed Khan visited markets and checked the price list of groceries as well as expired items. During the inspection, he strictly instructed all vendors to ensure the use of masks and refrain from giving bargains to anyone without wearing a mask. Otherwise, strict disciplinary action will be taken against the violators. He said the SOPs issued by the provincial government to prevent spreading of coronavirus to the public and now it is the responsibility of the people to comply and follow the SOPs for their own safety, safety of their families and others.