DC Battagram Chairs Meeting To Addresses Unannounced Load Shedding
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 10:40 AM
BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bitgram Asif Ali Khan chaired a meeting on Tuesday to deal with unannounced load shedding of electricity in the area.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Gohar Ali Khan, the Assistant Commissioner, Additional Assistant Commissioners, SDO WAPDA, and representatives from the Traders' Association.
During the session, the trader’s delegation raised significant concerns regarding the challenges faced by the business community and the public due to the persistent load shedding.
In response, Deputy Commissioner Khan assured the delegation that the load shedding would be managed according to the established schedule, reaffirming his commitment to resolving their issues.
He also directed WAPDA officials to revert to the previous load-shedding orders for Line One to alleviate the difficulties faced by the community.
