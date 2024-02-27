DC Battagram Chairs Meeting To Review Anti Polio Drive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Battagram Tanveer Rahman on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review preparation for the polio campaign, which is scheduled to be launched from March 3.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, officers from the health department, WHO representatives, and other relevant authorities participated in the meeting.
During the meeting, the DC was briefed in detail on the preparations being made for the polio drive to cover all designated points. After reviewing all preparations, the DC instructed the concerned authorities to provide appropriate and timely security to polio front-line workers,
The DC also issued directives to all relevant departments to implement all measures to make the polio campaign successful.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case
NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit
ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today
Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024
Murray again hints at impending retirement
Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid
Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dry weather forecast for city6 minutes ago
-
DC directs ACs, magistrates for complete supervision of polio teams16 minutes ago
-
Frivolous calls nuisance for Rescue 1122 in Dera16 minutes ago
-
Search operation conducted in Airport area16 minutes ago
-
Railways facilitates citizens with stop-overs16 minutes ago
-
Thundershower, strong winds forecast for most areas of Sindh16 minutes ago
-
DC reviews polio drive, administers drops to children26 minutes ago
-
SP hold “Khuli Katchery” to address public complaints26 minutes ago
-
Pesco Dera Circle recovers over Rs 1.74 billon dues36 minutes ago
-
PPP’s fourth consecutive term in Sindh based on performance: Dhamrah36 minutes ago
-
Two of a family killed, seven injured in Swat Expressway accident36 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary representation key for reserved seats allocation: Tarar46 minutes ago