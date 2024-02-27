DC Battagram chairs meeting to review anti polio drive

(@FahadShabbir)

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Battagram Tanveer Rahman on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review preparation for the polio campaign, which is scheduled to be launched from March 3.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, officers from the health department, WHO representatives, and other relevant authorities participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the DC was briefed in detail on the preparations being made for the polio drive to cover all designated points. After reviewing all preparations, the DC instructed the concerned authorities to provide appropriate and timely security to polio front-line workers,

The DC also issued directives to all relevant departments to implement all measures to make the polio campaign successful.