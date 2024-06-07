DC Battagram chairs meeting to review preparations for Eid-ul-Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

For the preparation of Eid-ul-Adha, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Battagram Tanveer ur Rehman Friday chaired a comprehensive meeting to address security, cleanliness, and public facilities

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) For the preparation of Eid-ul-Adha, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Battagram Tanveer ur Rehman Friday chaired a comprehensive meeting to address security, cleanliness, and public facilities.

The meeting was convened following directives from the provincial government where key officials including Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, DSP Headquarters, and representatives from the Health Department, TMAs, Rescue 1122 Battagram, the Livestock Department and other relevant agencies were also present.

While speaking on the occasion DC Rehman emphasised the importance of ensuring a smooth and safe Eid celebration for all residents.

He issued clear directives for Assistant Commissioners and other officers to oversee cleanliness operations daily, manage traffic effectively, enforce compliance with notified fares, monitor livestock markets closely and ensure the provision of essential facilities for the public.

The meeting underscored the collaborative efforts required from all departments to maintain order and hygiene during the festive period, ensuring that residents of Battagram can enjoy a clean and safe Eid-ul-Adha.