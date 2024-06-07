DC Battagram Chairs Meeting To Review Preparations For Eid-ul-Azha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 09:03 PM
For the preparation of Eid-ul-Adha, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Battagram Tanveer ur Rehman Friday chaired a comprehensive meeting to address security, cleanliness, and public facilities
BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) For the preparation of Eid-ul-Adha, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Battagram Tanveer ur Rehman Friday chaired a comprehensive meeting to address security, cleanliness, and public facilities.
The meeting was convened following directives from the provincial government where key officials including Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, DSP Headquarters, and representatives from the Health Department, TMAs, Rescue 1122 Battagram, the Livestock Department and other relevant agencies were also present.
While speaking on the occasion DC Rehman emphasised the importance of ensuring a smooth and safe Eid celebration for all residents.
He issued clear directives for Assistant Commissioners and other officers to oversee cleanliness operations daily, manage traffic effectively, enforce compliance with notified fares, monitor livestock markets closely and ensure the provision of essential facilities for the public.
The meeting underscored the collaborative efforts required from all departments to maintain order and hygiene during the festive period, ensuring that residents of Battagram can enjoy a clean and safe Eid-ul-Adha.
Recent Stories
China, Pakistan agree to upgrade CPEC, advance development in second phase
Nawabshah lashed with second spell of thunderstorm
Gwadar economic zone offers unique opportunities for Chinese investors: Secretar ..
FPCCI proposes to establish real estate regulatory authority
Collective efforts with Agha Khan Foundation to promote welfare projects in KP: ..
Extension of Dept of Operative Dentistry inaugurated at KTH
2 men kidnapped for ransom recovered, 7 accused held
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases till June 12
Measles outbreak worsens in Punjab, 3 more children die in Multan
Babar admits USA outsmart Pakistan in all departments
Navigating skies: new horizons for Pakistan-China cooperation
BYD says to build second EU factory despite EV slowdown
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nawabshah lashed with second spell of thunderstorm4 minutes ago
-
Gwadar economic zone offers unique opportunities for Chinese investors: Secretary4 minutes ago
-
Collective efforts with Agha Khan Foundation to promote welfare projects in KP: Governor4 minutes ago
-
Extension of Dept of Operative Dentistry inaugurated at KTH17 minutes ago
-
2 men kidnapped for ransom recovered, 7 accused held17 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases till June 1217 minutes ago
-
No violence to be allowed under guise of protest: Balochistan CM6 minutes ago
-
Chief Commissioner visits ICT admin offices6 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to audit district health authorities6 minutes ago
-
Premier Li hosts luncheon in honour of PM Shehbaz5 minutes ago
-
Secretary SHC&ME pays visit to Children Complex to review renovation5 minutes ago
-
ICRC organises Art Competition at Peshawar varsity5 minutes ago