BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Asif Ali Khan Wednesday chaired a meeting to evaluate the performance of the Revenue Department from May to August 2024 at his office.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Battagram, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Additional Assistant Commissioner II, Tehsildar/Naib Tehsildar Battagram, District Qanungo, and other senior officials.

Additional Deputy Commissioner provided a comprehensive briefing to the participants of the meeting on the performance of land record computerization and the current status of online land records.

Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Khan stressed the importance of ensuring that citizens can easily access, correct and obtain services related to land records at the tehsil level.

He directed that revenue court cases pending for six months or more be resolved promptly and urged the swift completion of land record computerization to better serve the public.

In a gesture of support, Deputy Commissioner distributed checks to the families of deceased government employees. He reaffirmed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's commitment to the welfare of its employees and their families, promising full support during difficult times.

The DC assured that financial assistance cases were prioritized and processed promptly. Additionally, he instructed that any outstanding dues of government employees be expedited to ensure timely payment.