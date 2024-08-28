Open Menu

DC Battagram Chairs Meeting To Review Revenue Department's Performance

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM

DC Battagram chairs meeting to review Revenue Department's performance

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Asif Ali Khan Wednesday chaired a meeting to evaluate the performance of the Revenue Department from May to August 2024 at his office.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Battagram, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Additional Assistant Commissioner II, Tehsildar/Naib Tehsildar Battagram, District Qanungo, and other senior officials.

Additional Deputy Commissioner provided a comprehensive briefing to the participants of the meeting on the performance of land record computerization and the current status of online land records.

Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Khan stressed the importance of ensuring that citizens can easily access, correct and obtain services related to land records at the tehsil level.

He directed that revenue court cases pending for six months or more be resolved promptly and urged the swift completion of land record computerization to better serve the public.

In a gesture of support, Deputy Commissioner distributed checks to the families of deceased government employees. He reaffirmed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's commitment to the welfare of its employees and their families, promising full support during difficult times.

The DC assured that financial assistance cases were prioritized and processed promptly. Additionally, he instructed that any outstanding dues of government employees be expedited to ensure timely payment.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa May August From Government Court

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

2 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

2 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

2 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

2 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

2 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

2 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

2 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

2 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

3 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

3 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

3 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan