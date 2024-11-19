DC Battagram Chairs Meeting To Reviews Revenue And Public Service Matters
Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 07:33 PM
BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Battagram Asif Ali Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting to address revenue-related matters and public service initiatives.
The meeting brought together senior officials, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning), Assistant Commissioner Battagram, Assistant Commissioner Allai, and Additional Assistant Commissioners.
During the session, DC Asif Ali Khan conducted a detailed review of key issues, including attendance of staff at Basic Health Units (BHUs) and schools, cleanliness and hygiene measures, availability and distribution of medicines, implementation of cleanliness drives, prevention of unsafe and hazardous food, removal of encroachments from public spaces and regular inspections of markets.
The Deputy Commissioner instructed Assistant Commissioners to perform daily market inspections to regulate prices, ensure prompt removal of encroachments from public land and drainage systems, maintain consistent oversight of schools and hospitals.
Emphasizing the importance of public service, DC Asif Ali Khan termed it a "sacred duty" and stressed that negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.
He called for strict adherence to government policies and urged officials to deploy all available resources to resolve public issues effectively.
