DC Battagram Conducts Surprise Inspections Of Health Facilities, School

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 06:30 PM

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Battagram Asif Ali Khan Wednesday carried out surprise inspections at the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Battley and the Rural Health Center (RHC) Thakoot to ensure proper functioning of local health services.

During his visit, Deputy Commissioner Khan evaluated the attendance of health department personnel and checked the availability of medications at the facilities. He expressed frustration over the absence of the BHU Battley in-charge and directed the District Health Officer to take swift action against the missing official.

In addition, Khan emphasized the need for the on-duty staff to focus on malaria and dengue cases and ensure that all patients receive the best possible care.

Following the health facility inspections, Deputy Commissioner Khan made an unannounced visit to Government Higher Secondary School Thakoot.

There, he engaged with 10th-grade students in a question-and-answer session and assessed the teaching standards. Khan also inspected staff attendance registers, stock registers, drinking water facilities, electricity, and washrooms. He urged the school staff to fulfill their duties effectively and strive to enhance the institution's overall performance.

