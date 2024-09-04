DC Battagram Conducts Surprise Inspections Of Health Facilities, School
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 06:30 PM
BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Battagram Asif Ali Khan Wednesday carried out surprise inspections at the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Battley and the Rural Health Center (RHC) Thakoot to ensure proper functioning of local health services.
During his visit, Deputy Commissioner Khan evaluated the attendance of health department personnel and checked the availability of medications at the facilities. He expressed frustration over the absence of the BHU Battley in-charge and directed the District Health Officer to take swift action against the missing official.
In addition, Khan emphasized the need for the on-duty staff to focus on malaria and dengue cases and ensure that all patients receive the best possible care.
Following the health facility inspections, Deputy Commissioner Khan made an unannounced visit to Government Higher Secondary School Thakoot.
There, he engaged with 10th-grade students in a question-and-answer session and assessed the teaching standards. Khan also inspected staff attendance registers, stock registers, drinking water facilities, electricity, and washrooms. He urged the school staff to fulfill their duties effectively and strive to enhance the institution's overall performance.
Recent Stories
Dolphins get Sarfaraz Ahmed as mentor
Sindh govt to purchase 138 double cabin vehicles for ACS
PTA & PAFLA Meeting on Facilitation of Freelancers
Synergy Group puts on a dominating show with 10 wins at the first ever internati ..
KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case
Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist
Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..
IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed
Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
A delegation of PAFLA visits PTA headquarters3 minutes ago
-
OGDCL joins UN global compact to promote SDGs3 minutes ago
-
3 arrested, cases registered for overpricing essentials3 minutes ago
-
PSCA's wrestler Haroon Masih wins gold medal13 minutes ago
-
CM to introduce KPIs system in BoR13 minutes ago
-
Court reserves verdict of Bushra plea in £190 mln reference13 minutes ago
-
RPO orders crackdown on proclaimed offenders13 minutes ago
-
ADC chairs meeting with representatives of social organisations13 minutes ago
-
Govt, welfare sectors must play role for ending of narcotics in Jhal Magsi: DC13 minutes ago
-
Construction of 3 roads approved for tehsil Jaranwala14 minutes ago
-
FDA to launch online system for approval of residential building plans23 minutes ago
-
DC’s special inspection teams ensure health & safety23 minutes ago