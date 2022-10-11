DC Battagram directs police to take strict action against drug dealers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :On the public complaints, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Battagram Muhammad Irfanullah Mehsud to eliminate the menace of drugs from the district and to protect the young generation.

The DC also directed all concerned officers to present a progress review report in every meeting, compile lists of drug dealers and take action by obtaining search warrants against them, and start a crackdown on drug dealers, especially liquor, hashish and ice dealers, adding he said.

Muhammad Irfanullah Mehsud also appealed to the people of Battagram to cooperate in a crackdown on drug dealers to eliminate them from their district.

He said that despite the efforts of the district administration and police department the cooperation of civil society and the masses are vital in coping with the menace of drugs.