UrduPoint.com

DC Battagram Directs Police To Take Strict Action Against Drug Dealers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2022 | 04:30 PM

DC Battagram directs police to take strict action against drug dealers

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :On the public complaints, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Battagram Muhammad Irfanullah Mehsud to eliminate the menace of drugs from the district and to protect the young generation.

The DC also directed all concerned officers to present a progress review report in every meeting, compile lists of drug dealers and take action by obtaining search warrants against them, and start a crackdown on drug dealers, especially liquor, hashish and ice dealers, adding he said.

Muhammad Irfanullah Mehsud also appealed to the people of Battagram to cooperate in a crackdown on drug dealers to eliminate them from their district.

He said that despite the efforts of the district administration and police department the cooperation of civil society and the masses are vital in coping with the menace of drugs.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Civil Society Young Progress All From

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

3 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

3 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

3 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.