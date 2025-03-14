DC Battagram directs strict measures for quality wheat supply, holds open court with traders

(@FahadShabbir)

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Battagram Asif Ali Khan Friday visited the food warehouse along with Assistant Commissioner Battagram to inspect the quality of stored wheat and review the procurement process as part of the provincial government’s initiative to provide affordable and quality flour to the public.

The District Food Controller (DFC) briefed the DC on the ongoing wheat procurement process, after which DC Battagram expressed satisfaction with the stock and issued directives to ensure quality flour supply while taking strict action against profiteers to provide relief to citizens.

Continuing his public engagement efforts, DC Battagram chaired an open court at the TMA Office Battagram, where he met with representatives of the Traders’ Association.

The session was also attended by the Assistant Commissioner Battagram, Tehsildar Battagram, and officials from various departments.

Traders' representatives raised concerns regarding market-related issues, prompting the DC to issue immediate directives for the resolution of certain problems while instructing the relevant departments to resolve the remaining issues promptly.

Addressing the gathering, DC Battagram reaffirmed his commitment to public service, stating that his office remains open to the public at all times. He assured that all necessary steps will be taken to address citizens’ concerns and improve service delivery to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for the public.