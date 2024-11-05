DC Battagram directs to improve healthcare services

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) In a bid to ensure the provision of quality health care services to the public, Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Asif Ali Khan Tuesday conducted a comprehensive visit to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Battagram.

The DC personally inspected various hospital departments, including the Emergency, Dialysis, Dengue, and General Wards. He assessed both the medical facilities available to patients and the conduct of the hospital staff.

During his visit, Asif Ali Khan took time to meet with patients in different wards, inquiring about their health and gathering feedback on the services provided by the hospital. He held discussions with patients and their attendants about the quality of care, the professionalism of the staff, and the timely availability of treatments.

The purpose of these interactions was to better understand the challenges faced by patients and to identify areas where improvements could be made in healthcare services.

Patients took the opportunity to share their experiences, offering suggestions for improving medical facilities, treatment procedures, and overall patient care.

Many patients expressed a need for enhancements in various aspects of the hospital’s services, including treatment speed and the quality of healthcare delivery.

Following the feedback, Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Khan engaged with the doctors and paramedical staff on duty, issuing clear and firm instructions to ensure that every patient visiting the hospital receives the best possible care without any delays. He emphasized the importance of professionalism and responsiveness in the treatment process, stressing that any form of negligence would not be tolerated.

Deputy Commissioner also called on the hospital administration to take immediate steps to improve the infrastructure and medical services available at the DHQ Hospital. He urged them to allocate necessary resources to modernize the facilities and to address the concerns raised by patients regarding the quality of treatment.