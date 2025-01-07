DC Battagram Holds Open Court To Address Citizens’ Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM
BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) In line with the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s “Public Agenda,” Deputy Commissioner Battagram Asif Ali Khan conducted an open court at his office to engage directly with citizens and address their grievances.
The session aimed to facilitate immediate resolutions by providing a platform where individuals could present their concerns directly to the district administration.
During the meeting, the DC listened to each issue in detail and promptly issued directives to relevant departments and officials for swift action.
Citizens lauded the initiative, describing it as a practical step towards resolving public problems and improving communication between the administration and the community.
Many appreciated the open court as a meaningful and effective forum for addressing their concerns.
Speaking on the occasion, DC Asif Ali Khan reaffirmed the government’s commitment to prioritizing public welfare.
He highlighted that under the Chief Minister’s Public Agenda, ensuring quick and effective solutions to citizens’ problems remains a top priority.
He further emphasized the role of public cooperation in achieving the district’s development and prosperity, assuring that the administration is dedicated to serving the people.
