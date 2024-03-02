DC Battagram inaugurates anti-Polio campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Batagram Tanveer Rahman officially inaugurated the anti-Polio campaign starting from March 3, 2024 by administering polio drops to children under 5 years of age at DHQ Hospital here Saturday.

On this occasion, administrative officers including Additional Deputy Commissioner Battagram and Assistant Commissioner Alai, DHO Battagram, Coordinator National Program, representatives of the Health Department and heads of the concerned departments were also present.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Battagram appealed to the parents to play their role in securing the future of their children under the age of five years by giving them anti-polio drops.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited DHQ Hospital Battagram and made a detailed inspection of various wards of the hospital, besides reviewing other administrative matters.