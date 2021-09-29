DC Battagram inaugurates computerized land record service

Deputy Commissioner Battagram Ishfaq Khan Wednesday said that people of the Battagram district would get the benefit of computerized land records

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Battagram Ishfaq Khan Wednesday said that people of the Battagram district would get the benefit of computerized land records.

He expressed these views after the inauguration of the Service Delivery Center (SDC).AAC Revenue Muhammad Saleem, Fiayaz Ahmed, DD Shahab Khan, Naib Tehsildar, Service Delivery Officer Kaleem Ullah and Revenue department officials were also present on the occasion.

While briefing the DC Battagrama about the land computerization of the district the SDC staff said that up till now the land record of 17 villages have been computerized while the rest of the villages are under process.

After the inauguration and briefing, DC Ishfaq Khan also visited the SDC.

During the visit of SDC the DC Battagram while talking to the media said that like other works and activities that have been computerized in the world and providing huge benefits to the people, our government has also decided to facilitate the masses through the computerized land records.

The computerization of land records would not only facilitate people, it would provide them all basic facilities including Fard, Aks, Jumma Bandi, Intaqal and others under one roof, computerization also saved the land record.