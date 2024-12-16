DC Battagram Inspects Polio Vaccination Campaign, Urges Public Cooperation
Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 06:21 PM
Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Asif Ali Khan Monday conducted field inspections on the first day of the December 2024 Polio SNID campaign, following provincial government directive
BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Asif Ali Khan Monday conducted field inspections on the first day of the December 2024 Polio SNID campaign, following provincial government directives.
During his visit, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed vaccination activities at the fixed center in BHU Phagora and the transit team stationed at Ajmera. He assessed the vaccination process, praised the performance of the health staff, and instructed all teams to perform their duties with full dedication to eradicate polio from the region.
DC Asif Ali Khan also monitored mobile vaccination teams at various locations to ensure the smooth execution of the campaign. He appealed to parents to cooperate fully with the vaccination teams to help eliminate the disease permanently.
While overseeing the campaign, the Deputy Commissioner listened to the challenges faced by vaccination staff and directed relevant authorities to resolve the issues immediately. He reaffirmed that polio eradication is a top priority for the government and all available resources are being utilized to achieve this goal.
Recent Stories
UAE participates in 1st G20 Meeting of Finance Ministry Undersecretaries, Centra ..
Gifts distributed among Christian staff
International conference on innovation in chemistry held at IUB
CPO meets Christians to discuss Christmas security
Senate offers Fateha for APS’s martyrs, Siddique ul Farooq
DC Battagram inspects polio vaccination campaign, urges public Cooperation
Digital Nation Pakistan Bill to ensure unified digital identity for citizens: Mi ..
Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates NBD branch, operations centre i ..
Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with launch of Nairobi flights
UET signs MoU for green energy saving technology
Rubina Khalid emphasizes providing job opportunities to deserving and skilled in ..
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif welcomes SBP’s policy rate cut down
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gifts distributed among Christian staff5 minutes ago
-
International conference on innovation in chemistry held at IUB6 minutes ago
-
CPO meets Christians to discuss Christmas security6 minutes ago
-
Senate offers Fateha for APS’s martyrs, Siddique ul Farooq6 minutes ago
-
DC Battagram inspects polio vaccination campaign, urges public Cooperation6 minutes ago
-
Minister announces provision of uniforms, jerseys to 5,000 students27 minutes ago
-
Fake pesticides seized27 minutes ago
-
Digital Nation Pakistan Bill to ensure unified digital identity for citizens: Minister of State for ..17 minutes ago
-
Assistant Account General holds open court at Nawabshah27 minutes ago
-
Special boy rescued27 minutes ago
-
No party or group can be allowed to create chaos: PML-N lawmakers27 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi for air ambulance to save lives in Kurram27 minutes ago