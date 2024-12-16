DC Battagram inspects polio vaccination campaign, urges public Cooperation

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 06:21 PM

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Asif Ali Khan Monday conducted field inspections on the first day of the December 2024 Polio SNID campaign, following provincial government directives.

During his visit, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed vaccination activities at the fixed center in BHU Phagora and the transit team stationed at Ajmera. He assessed the vaccination process, praised the performance of the health staff, and instructed all teams to perform their duties with full dedication to eradicate polio from the region.

DC Asif Ali Khan also monitored mobile vaccination teams at various locations to ensure the smooth execution of the campaign. He appealed to parents to cooperate fully with the vaccination teams to help eliminate the disease permanently.

While overseeing the campaign, the Deputy Commissioner listened to the challenges faced by vaccination staff and directed relevant authorities to resolve the issues immediately. He reaffirmed that polio eradication is a top priority for the government and all available resources are being utilized to achieve this goal.

