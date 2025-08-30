Open Menu

DC Battagram Inspects Schools To Ensure Quality Education

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2025

BTTAGAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Following the directives of the provincial government, Deputy Commissioner Battagram Ishtiaq Ahmed, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Saleem, paid detailed visits to several schools to review the educational environment, teachers’ performance, and facilities provided to students.

During the inspection, the Deputy Commissioner checked teachers’ attendance, classroom conditions, cleanliness, stock registers, and water supply in the schools.

He appreciated the dedication and hard work of teachers, expressing satisfaction with their performance, and directed them to continue their efforts with the same commitment to ensure quality education for students.

The Battagram district administration reaffirmed its resolve to provide a conducive learning environment, basic facilities, and trained staff in educational institutions, adding that further inspections and measures would follow.

