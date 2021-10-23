UrduPoint.com

DC Battagram Pays Surprise Visit To Various Offices

Sat 23rd October 2021 | 06:53 PM

Deputy Commissioner Batgram Ashfaq Khan Saturday paid a surprise visit to various offices of District Batgram including TMA Office Batgram, Food Department, Agriculture Department and Livestock Department

During his visit he also inspected the offices directed all the staff to be punctual, ensure timely delivery of services to the applicant and behave in a good manner with the visitors of government offices.

Assistant Commissioner Batgram Shaukat Khan following the directives of DC Battagram paid a surprise visit to health centers to inspect the provision of facilities.

He visited District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Batgram in the night, checked clean drinking water facilities and washrooms, the AC also met with patients and inquired about their condition.

While directing the in-charge Shaukat Khan said that the best facilities should be provided to the patients, he said that the administration would take strict action against the staff and officers who would be found neglecting their duties.

More Stories From Pakistan

