DC Battagram Prioritizes Action Against Child Labour, Human Trafficking
Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 07:27 PM
Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Asif Ali Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting of District Vigilance Committee to focus on eliminating child labour, bonded labour and human trafficking
BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Asif Ali Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting of District Vigilance Committee to focus on eliminating child labour, bonded labour and human trafficking.
Official including Additional Deputy Commissioner for Finance and Planning Ishtiaq Sultan, Assistant Commissioner Batgram Muhammad Saleem, District Officer of Social Welfare, Assistant Public Prosecutor, Police Line Officer and representatives from various department were present in the meeting.
The Deputy Commissioner reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to tackling these issues, calling the elimination of child labour and human trafficking a top district priority.
“Every department must proactively fulfill its responsibilities, with a zero-tolerance approach toward those violating labour and trafficking laws,” he stated, urging rigorous legal actions against offenders.
To enhance societal awareness, the DC highlighted the importance of public campaigns designed to educate communities about the risks and impacts of child labor and human trafficking.
Additionally, he proposed establishing a comprehensive district-wide system to address these issues effectively, advocating for coordinated efforts across government and private sectors. A more responsive reporting system is also planned to ensure rapid intervention in reported cases, he told.
Recent Stories
ITP hosts road safety workshop for students and teachers
Global police shut down malware group 'targeting millions'
CPDI advocates for sustainable, equitable, inclusive food systems
Participants of National Security Workshop briefed on Pakistan’s foreign polic ..
City Govt starts collecting In/Out tax in fruit, gur markets
Banned UN agency says working to keep Gaza people 'alive'
PJF, affiliated units celebrate World Judo Day
ETEA finalizes arrangements to introduce Computer Based Testing System
Five killed, two injured in Panjgur firing incident
Five arrested in factory raid, fake pesticides worth Rs 10m seized
PPRA, NUST join hands to boost procurement training in Pakistan
LESCO detects 590 power pilferers in 24 hours
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ITP hosts road safety workshop for students and teachers3 minutes ago
-
CPDI advocates for sustainable, equitable, inclusive food systems3 minutes ago
-
Participants of National Security Workshop briefed on Pakistan’s foreign policy25 minutes ago
-
City Govt starts collecting In/Out tax in fruit, gur markets25 minutes ago
-
ETEA finalizes arrangements to introduce Computer Based Testing System29 minutes ago
-
Five killed, two injured in Panjgur firing incident17 minutes ago
-
Five arrested in factory raid, fake pesticides worth Rs 10m seized17 minutes ago
-
PPRA, NUST join hands to boost procurement training in Pakistan27 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 590 power pilferers in 24 hours17 minutes ago
-
PEIRA starts registration of Tuition Academies in ICT17 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi for promotion of merged districts27 minutes ago
-
BZU students plant 1000 saplings under PM Green Youth Movement17 minutes ago