DC Battagram prioritizes action against child labour, human trafficking

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Asif Ali Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting of District Vigilance Committee to focus on eliminating child labour, bonded labour and human trafficking.

Official including Additional Deputy Commissioner for Finance and Planning Ishtiaq Sultan, Assistant Commissioner Batgram Muhammad Saleem, District Officer of Social Welfare, Assistant Public Prosecutor, Police Line Officer and representatives from various department were present in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to tackling these issues, calling the elimination of child labour and human trafficking a top district priority.

“Every department must proactively fulfill its responsibilities, with a zero-tolerance approach toward those violating labour and trafficking laws,” he stated, urging rigorous legal actions against offenders.

To enhance societal awareness, the DC highlighted the importance of public campaigns designed to educate communities about the risks and impacts of child labor and human trafficking.

Additionally, he proposed establishing a comprehensive district-wide system to address these issues effectively, advocating for coordinated efforts across government and private sectors. A more responsive reporting system is also planned to ensure rapid intervention in reported cases, he told.