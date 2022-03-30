UrduPoint.com

DC Battagram Reviews Arrangements For LB Polls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2022 | 07:37 PM

DC Battagram reviews arrangements for LB polls

Deputy Commissioner Battgram Ashfaq Khan Wednesday visited Government Degree College Battgram during the distribution of polling material regarding local body elections 2022 and reviewed the arrangements

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Battgram Ashfaq Khan Wednesday visited Government Degree College Battgram during the distribution of polling material regarding local body elections 2022 and reviewed the arrangements.

District Police Officer (DPO) Battgram Tariq Mahmood, SP Investigation Nazir Khan, Assistant Commissioners, Presiding Officers, District Election Commissioner Batgram were also present.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Batgram issued orders to the Assistant Commissioners, SDPOs, Tehsildars and SHOs to ensure delivery of election materials at all polling stations, maintain law and order and provide foolproof security during the local body elections.

Ashfaq Khan said that all candidates are of equal importance to the district administration of Battagram and the district police, the code of conduct of Election 2022 should be enforced by all means.

DC Battagram requested the masses to cooperate with the district administration, law enforcement agencies and election commission for peaceful and transparent elections in the district.

Related Topics

Election Police Local Body Elections Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan All Government

Recent Stories

FM reaffirms Pakistan's desire to strengthen coope ..

FM reaffirms Pakistan's desire to strengthen cooperation with Iran in diverse ar ..

26 seconds ago
 Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

27 seconds ago
 Hungarian Foreign Minister Accuses Kiev of Trying ..

Hungarian Foreign Minister Accuses Kiev of Trying to Influence Parliamentary Ele ..

29 seconds ago
 Vietnam reports 85,765 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reports 85,765 new COVID-19 cases

32 seconds ago
 Ukraine May Raise Taxes for Foreign Companies Cont ..

Ukraine May Raise Taxes for Foreign Companies Continuing to Work in Russia - Law ..

4 minutes ago
 Russian Suspect Defense Says US Experts Called Alm ..

Russian Suspect Defense Says US Experts Called Almaz-Antey Analysis on MH17 Most ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.