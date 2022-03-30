DC Battagram reviews arrangements for LB polls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Battgram Ashfaq Khan Wednesday visited Government Degree College Battgram during the distribution of polling material regarding local body elections 2022 and reviewed the arrangements.

District Police Officer (DPO) Battgram Tariq Mahmood, SP Investigation Nazir Khan, Assistant Commissioners, Presiding Officers, District Election Commissioner Batgram were also present.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Batgram issued orders to the Assistant Commissioners, SDPOs, Tehsildars and SHOs to ensure delivery of election materials at all polling stations, maintain law and order and provide foolproof security during the local body elections.

Ashfaq Khan said that all candidates are of equal importance to the district administration of Battagram and the district police, the code of conduct of Election 2022 should be enforced by all means.

DC Battagram requested the masses to cooperate with the district administration, law enforcement agencies and election commission for peaceful and transparent elections in the district.