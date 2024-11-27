DC Battagram reviews health and education initiatives

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Battagram, Asif Ali Khan Wednesday conducted a detailed inspection of the Rural Health Center (RHC) Thakot to assess the facilities and services provided to patients

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Battagram, Asif Ali Khan Wednesday conducted a detailed inspection of the Rural Health Center (RHC) Thakot to assess the facilities and services provided to patients. During his visit, he reviewed the availability of medicines, patient care arrangements, and staff performance.

The DC praised the efforts of the medical staff and emphasized that delivering quality healthcare services remains a top priority for the district administration. He instructed hospital management to ensure efficient use of resources and to maintain non-compromised standards of patient care.

Additionally, the DC highlighted the importance of maintaining cleanliness in the hospital and creating a patient-friendly environment. He also directed the staff to adopt effective strategies for addressing public grievances promptly.

The Deputy Commissioner reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to improving the healthcare sector and issued a strict warning against any form of negligence or misconduct by staff members.

Earlier, DC Battagram chaired the monthly performance review of the District Steering Committee for Education. The session was attended by the District Monitoring Officer (IMU), District Education Officers, and other relevant officials.

During the meeting, the DMO presented a comprehensive report on school monitoring and performance. The Deputy Commissioner reiterated that education is a core focus for the district administration and pledged unwavering support to enhance the quality of education in Battagram.

He announced plans to reward officers and teachers demonstrating exceptional performance while warning of stringent actions against those found negligent in their responsibilities.

The DC urged the education department to accelerate monitoring efforts and implement reforms to ensure continuous improvement in school performance and overall education standards.