DC Battagram Reviews The Performance Of Revenue Department

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2022 | 06:10 PM

DC Battagram reviews the performance of revenue department

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Battagram Ashfaq Khan said on Thursday that the Revenue Officers should ensure that the acquisition and transfers of property, record accuracy and other facilities are available to the citizens at the tehsil level as well as speedy resolution of Revenue Court cases. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the performance of revenue department here.

The DC ordered to open all records of villages and computerization of land records for citizens as soon as possible and all stakeholders should ensure that certified revenue papers be provided at the Service Delivery Center (SDC). The meeting also reviewed the performance of the Finance Department.

During the meeting, the Revenue Officers Battagram briefed the DC on various issues related to the Revenue department, while the performance of Computerization of Land Records staff and the performance and details of the online villages also came under discussion.

It was disclosed in the meeting that most of the villages' land records had been computerized and would be available online soon while computerization of records was underway for the remaining villages.

Deputy Commissioner Battagram Ashfaq Khan while instructing the Revenue Officers regarding Revenue Court cases asked them to ensure the provision of relief to the citizens as soon as possible and also to pay special attention to the cases of 06 months and more than 01 years and resolve them at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Battagram Fazal Wahid, AC Alai, AAC Revenue Muhammad Saleem, AAC Fayyaz Ahmed, AAC Sher Dal Khan, Tehsildar/ Deputy Tehsildar Batgram and Alai, district lawyer and other officers.

