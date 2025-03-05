DC Battagram To Enhance Travel Facilities On National Highway And CPEC Routes
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 04:30 PM
BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) In a significant step toward improving travel facilities and traffic management, Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Asif Ali Khan, chaired a meeting with Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Motorway and other relevant officials.
The meeting focused on addressing key issues related to traffic flow, public facilities, and emergency response mechanisms on the National Highway and CPEC routes.
During the session, participants emphasized the need for swift rescue operations in the event of accidents and the provision of alternative routes for small vehicles during prolonged roadblocks.
Detailed discussions were held on optimizing U-turn points, enhancing traffic management systems, and implementing measures to ensure smoother traffic flow.
The meeting concluded with a decision to maintain regular coordination between the district administration and Motorway Police to further improve travel facilities.
Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Khan reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to collaborating with Motorway Police to ensure safe, efficient, and comfortable travel for the public.
“The district administration and Motorway Police will work hand in hand to implement all necessary measures for the safety and convenience of travelers,” stated DC Battagram. This initiative reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure and public services on critical transportation routes.
The meeting was widely praised as a proactive step toward addressing commuter concerns and improving the overall travel experience on one of the region’s busiest highways
