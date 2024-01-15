- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- DC begins performance audit of price magistrates, show cause notices issued to 6 officials
DC Begins Performance Audit Of Price Magistrates, Show Cause Notices Issued To 6 Officials
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 09:00 PM
Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu on Monday began a special performance audit of price control magistrates and issued show cause notices to six of them on negligence
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu on Monday began a special performance audit of price control magistrates and issued show cause notices to six of them on negligence.
The notices were issued to Assistant Commissioner Khanewal, chief officer district council, Assistant Director Agriculture, Khanewal, Deputy Director Livestock, tahsildar Khanewal and Assistant Director Agriculture Khanewal on negligence in price control activities and monitoring of one-dish law at marriage halls, said an official release.
Officials said that Assistant Commissioner Coordination Sadaf Akbar imposed Rs 55000 fine on groceries and bakeries on overcharging after noticing that food items including eggs were being sold at higher prices.
DC said that the district administration was pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against illegal profit-taking and warned that habitual profiteers would end up in jail.
APP/qbs/ifi
Recent Stories
Anti-Rape Crisis cell established at PIMS
ECP okays 250m ballot papers for general elections
LHC issues notice to ECP on PTI founder's petitions against rejection of nominat ..
Mayor Sukkur inspects development projects
DC visits site of under construction bridge
British Home Office delegation meets Interior Secretary
DC emphasizes effective inspection of prices for essential commodities
Financial, digital literacy significant to empower women: President FPCCI
CM inaugurates 37 police stations, 5 projects in Gujranwala
US commends Saudi Arabia's anti-terrorism efforts in annual report
Ambassador Hashmi undertakes orientation visit to Sichuan Province, China
Crackdown continues against shopkeepers in Kohat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-Rape Crisis cell established at PIMS13 minutes ago
-
ECP okays 250m ballot papers for general elections13 minutes ago
-
LHC issues notice to ECP on PTI founder's petitions against rejection of nomination papers13 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur inspects development projects21 minutes ago
-
DC visits site of under construction bridge21 minutes ago
-
British Home Office delegation meets Interior Secretary21 minutes ago
-
DC emphasizes effective inspection of prices for essential commodities21 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates 37 police stations, 5 projects in Gujranwala13 minutes ago
-
Crackdown continues against shopkeepers in Kohat13 minutes ago
-
Six LPG shops, illegal petrol agency sealed13 minutes ago
-
20 received burn injuries due to cylinder blast in LGP shop13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects ongoing lining work of Nasrat Cannal13 minutes ago