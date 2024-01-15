Open Menu

DC Begins Performance Audit Of Price Magistrates, Show Cause Notices Issued To 6 Officials

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 09:00 PM

DC begins performance audit of price magistrates, show cause notices issued to 6 officials

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu on Monday began a special performance audit of price control magistrates and issued show cause notices to six of them on negligence

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu on Monday began a special performance audit of price control magistrates and issued show cause notices to six of them on negligence.

The notices were issued to Assistant Commissioner Khanewal, chief officer district council, Assistant Director Agriculture, Khanewal, Deputy Director Livestock, tahsildar Khanewal and Assistant Director Agriculture Khanewal on negligence in price control activities and monitoring of one-dish law at marriage halls, said an official release.

Officials said that Assistant Commissioner Coordination Sadaf Akbar imposed Rs 55000 fine on groceries and bakeries on overcharging after noticing that food items including eggs were being sold at higher prices.

DC said that the district administration was pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against illegal profit-taking and warned that habitual profiteers would end up in jail.

APP/qbs/ifi

Related Topics

Jail Agriculture Fine Marriage Price Khanewal

Recent Stories

Anti-Rape Crisis cell established at PIMS

Anti-Rape Crisis cell established at PIMS

13 minutes ago
 ECP okays 250m ballot papers for general elections

ECP okays 250m ballot papers for general elections

13 minutes ago
 LHC issues notice to ECP on PTI founder's petition ..

LHC issues notice to ECP on PTI founder's petitions against rejection of nominat ..

13 minutes ago
 Mayor Sukkur inspects development projects

Mayor Sukkur inspects development projects

21 minutes ago
 DC visits site of under construction bridge

DC visits site of under construction bridge

21 minutes ago
 British Home Office delegation meets Interior Secr ..

British Home Office delegation meets Interior Secretary

21 minutes ago
DC emphasizes effective inspection of prices for ..

DC emphasizes effective inspection of prices for essential commodities

21 minutes ago
 Financial, digital literacy significant to empower ..

Financial, digital literacy significant to empower women: President FPCCI

13 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates 37 police stations, 5 projects in G ..

CM inaugurates 37 police stations, 5 projects in Gujranwala

13 minutes ago
 US commends Saudi Arabia's anti-terrorism efforts ..

US commends Saudi Arabia's anti-terrorism efforts in annual report

13 minutes ago
 Ambassador Hashmi undertakes orientation visit to ..

Ambassador Hashmi undertakes orientation visit to Sichuan Province, China

13 minutes ago
 Crackdown continues against shopkeepers in Kohat

Crackdown continues against shopkeepers in Kohat

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan