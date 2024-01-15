DC begins performance audit of price magistrates, show cause notices issued to 6 officials

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu on Monday began a special performance audit of price control magistrates and issued show cause notices to six of them on negligence

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu on Monday began a special performance audit of price control magistrates and issued show cause notices to six of them on negligence.

The notices were issued to Assistant Commissioner Khanewal, chief officer district council, Assistant Director Agriculture, Khanewal, Deputy Director Livestock, tahsildar Khanewal and Assistant Director Agriculture Khanewal on negligence in price control activities and monitoring of one-dish law at marriage halls, said an official release.

Officials said that Assistant Commissioner Coordination Sadaf Akbar imposed Rs 55000 fine on groceries and bakeries on overcharging after noticing that food items including eggs were being sold at higher prices.

DC said that the district administration was pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against illegal profit-taking and warned that habitual profiteers would end up in jail.

