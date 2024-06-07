Open Menu

DC Bhakkar Chairs Special Meeting Of The District Cotton Committee

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 10:54 PM

A special meeting of the District Cotton Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Ali Akbar Bhandar on Friday

On this occasion, Deputy Director of Agriculture Dr. Amir Hussain said during a briefing in the meeting that till now, 34500 acres of area have been cultivated in the district. Due to the heat wave, cotton cultivation has been affected in some areas.

However, due to the recent rains and storms, the intensity of the hot weather has decreased, which has had a positive impact on the cotton crop.

 

During the meeting, DC was informed that all agricultural inputs are available in abundant quantities at controlled rates, and Kisan cards are also being made.

In this regard, a separate desk has been established in the Bank of Punjab. By making a card, they can avail themselves of the facility of an agricultural loan. Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed the relevant officers of the Department of Agriculture to provide full awareness to the farmers in the field of crop care so that the cotton crop is fixed. 

