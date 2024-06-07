DC Bhakkar Chairs Special Meeting Of The District Cotton Committee
Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 10:54 PM
A special meeting of the District Cotton Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Ali Akbar Bhandar on Friday
BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A special meeting of the District Cotton Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Ali Akbar Bhandar on Friday.
On this occasion, Deputy Director of Agriculture Dr. Amir Hussain said during a briefing in the meeting that till now, 34500 acres of area have been cultivated in the district. Due to the heat wave, cotton cultivation has been affected in some areas.
However, due to the recent rains and storms, the intensity of the hot weather has decreased, which has had a positive impact on the cotton crop.
During the meeting, DC was informed that all agricultural inputs are available in abundant quantities at controlled rates, and Kisan cards are also being made.
In this regard, a separate desk has been established in the Bank of Punjab. By making a card, they can avail themselves of the facility of an agricultural loan. Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed the relevant officers of the Department of Agriculture to provide full awareness to the farmers in the field of crop care so that the cotton crop is fixed.
APP/mdl/378
Recent Stories
1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Commerce Minister's intervention
Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana
Training workshop on budget session held
Pakistan-Sino Business Forum 2024, strengthening bilateral economic ties: Jam Ka ..
Arts Council confers Lifetime Achievement Award on Azhar Hussain
Rain likely at various places:PMD
PFA organizes seminar regarding World Food Day
PTI founder seeks early hearing of appeal against marriage case conviction
Completion of ongoing projects Govt priority: KP CM
No electricity shortfall in IESCO
PM Shehbaz arrives in Xi'an on third phase of China visit
Prince Rahim Aga Khan gets highest civil award for visionary leadership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana24 seconds ago
-
Training workshop on budget session held4 minutes ago
-
Arts Council confers Lifetime Achievement Award on Azhar Hussain2 minutes ago
-
PFA organizes seminar regarding World Food Day4 minutes ago
-
PTI founder seeks early hearing of appeal against marriage case conviction6 minutes ago
-
Completion of ongoing projects Govt priority: KP CM6 minutes ago
-
No electricity shortfall in IESCO6 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz arrives in Xi'an on third phase of China visit6 minutes ago
-
Prince Rahim Aga Khan gets highest civil award for visionary leadership6 minutes ago
-
Resources being used to prevent TB in Balochistan: Jamali16 minutes ago
-
No construction to be allowed without approval: DC16 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 2 suspects with gunshot injuries sustained in encounters16 minutes ago