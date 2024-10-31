Open Menu

DC Bhakkar Ensure Success Of Ongoing Polio Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 10:35 PM

DC Bhakkar ensure success of ongoing polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner Zafar Hasan Naqvi of Bhakkar district on Thursday chaired a meeting to ensure the success of the ongoing polio campaign

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Zafar Hasan Naqvi of Bhakkar district on Thursday chaired a meeting to ensure the success of the ongoing polio campaign.

During the meeting, Naqvi reviewed the performance of health department teams, inspecting their work plans and emphasizing the importance of efficient execution.

"Carry out your responsibilities with utmost dedication, considering it a national duty," Naqvi urged the teams, stressing the need for 100% completion of vaccination goals.

During his visit, he also engaged with locals to gauge the teams' performance and even administered polio vaccines to children under his supervision.

APP/hhd/378

Related Topics

Polio Visit Bhakkar

Recent Stories

Funeral prayer for constable Iftikhar Ahmed at pol ..

Funeral prayer for constable Iftikhar Ahmed at police lines HQ

2 minutes ago
 Polio eradication efforts gain momentum in Gujranw ..

Polio eradication efforts gain momentum in Gujranwala

2 minutes ago
 Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS: D ..

Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS: Dr Andrew

2 minutes ago
 Orientation 2024 held at RLKU

Orientation 2024 held at RLKU

43 minutes ago
 Punjab health ministers collaborate with Irish del ..

Punjab health ministers collaborate with Irish delegation to enhance life-saving ..

43 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman holds open court in Mirpur AJK, ..

Federal Ombudsman holds open court in Mirpur AJK, vows to address public grievan ..

43 minutes ago
Health minister stresses importance of emergency m ..

Health minister stresses importance of emergency medicine at CPSP’s 57th convo ..

43 minutes ago
 'Sister States: Pakistan and New York' documentary ..

'Sister States: Pakistan and New York' documentary screened in New York

45 minutes ago
 ATC convicts accused in hate material case

ATC convicts accused in hate material case

45 minutes ago
 Mukhtar Bharat praises Punjab govt for outstanding ..

Mukhtar Bharat praises Punjab govt for outstanding health initiatives

45 minutes ago
 KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

45 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation rebounds more than expected in ..

Eurozone inflation rebounds more than expected in October

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan