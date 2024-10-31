DC Bhakkar Ensure Success Of Ongoing Polio Campaign
Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 10:35 PM
BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Zafar Hasan Naqvi of Bhakkar district on Thursday chaired a meeting to ensure the success of the ongoing polio campaign.
During the meeting, Naqvi reviewed the performance of health department teams, inspecting their work plans and emphasizing the importance of efficient execution.
"Carry out your responsibilities with utmost dedication, considering it a national duty," Naqvi urged the teams, stressing the need for 100% completion of vaccination goals.
During his visit, he also engaged with locals to gauge the teams' performance and even administered polio vaccines to children under his supervision.
