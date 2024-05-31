DC Bhakkar visits BISP center

Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Ali Akbar Bhandar visited the BISP center established at Government Secondary School CTTM on Friday

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Ali Akbar Bhandar visited the BISP center established at Government Secondary school CTTM on Friday.

He asked about the center administration's performance during his visit.

The DC directed the center management to carry on with the process of distributing money to the recipients in an orderly and transparent manner, along with providing cold drinking water, shade and seats at the center.

APP/mfa/378