DC Bhakkar visits illegal encroachments' areas in city

Bhakkar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf on Wednesday has reviewed of the unprecedented operation underway against illegal encroachments in the city, aiming to provide citizens with open markets and wide roads.

According to DC office, the drive, which is being carried out in accordance with legal requirements seeks to relieve residents from chaotic traffic and make the city more attractive.

During a detailed inspection of Mohammadi Chowk, Muslim Bazaar and GPO Chowk, Ashraf instructed shopkeepers to install uniform, three-foot-high signboards on their shops.

Market presidents have been given a two-day deadline to comply, after which action will be taken against uncooperative elements.

The operation will also involve the removal of electricity and telephone poles in markets where encroachments have been cleared. Ashraf assured that no shopkeeper will be harassed, emphasizing that the drive is solely targeting illegal encroachments.

The district administration aims to transform Bhakkar city into a beautiful and attractive hub enhancing the quality of life for its citizens.

