Open Menu

DC Bhakkar Works To Fix Roads

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 06:10 PM

DC Bhakkar works to fix roads

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhandar on Thursday resolved the drainage problems and damaged roads in Bhakkar after the recent heavy rains.

According to DC Office, using heavy machinery, his team has filled potholes formed by rain erosion in both urban and rural areas.

So far, significant repairs have been completed on major roads including the Highway Sub-Division Bhakhar, Kachhari Pali to China Road, Official Colony Road, City Bhakkar, Khansar Bhakkar Road and Jhang Mor Road up to Chak No. 42.43.

Deputy Commissioner Bhandar emphasized that these efforts aim to provide timely relief to residents and prevent accidents, ensuring safer travel in the district.

Related Topics

China Road Pali Jhang Bhakkar Rains

Recent Stories

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

22 minutes ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

3 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

4 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

5 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

5 hours ago
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

5 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024

9 hours ago
 SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

18 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan