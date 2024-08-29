DC Bhakkar works to fix roads

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhandar on Thursday resolved the drainage problems and damaged roads in Bhakkar after the recent heavy rains.

According to DC Office, using heavy machinery, his team has filled potholes formed by rain erosion in both urban and rural areas.

So far, significant repairs have been completed on major roads including the Highway Sub-Division Bhakhar, Kachhari Pali to China Road, Official Colony Road, City Bhakkar, Khansar Bhakkar Road and Jhang Mor Road up to Chak No. 42.43.

Deputy Commissioner Bhandar emphasized that these efforts aim to provide timely relief to residents and prevent accidents, ensuring safer travel in the district.