DC Briefed About Clean Punjab Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM

DC briefed about Clean Punjab programme

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner and Administrator of the District Council Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the District Council Bahawalpur.

A briefing was given regarding the activities carried out under the Clean Punjab Program by the Local Government and Rural Development Department and the Bahawalpur District Council. Deputy Director of Local Government Khurshid Ahmed, Chief Officer of the District Council Nasrullah Malik, and relevant officials were present.

The DC stated that activities under the Clean Punjab Program should be further increased and all matters should be carried out in a better manner. He emphasized that the machinery and activities used under the Clean Punjab Program should be regularly monitored.

Deputy Director Local Government provided a briefing on cleanliness, tree planting, and other matters at the union council level under the Clean Punjab Programme. He informed about the model villages established in the district and the ongoing activities. Subsequently, the Chief Officer of the District Council briefed about the activities under the Clean Punjab Program conducted by the District Council. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited Chak No. 12 BC to review the ongoing activities under the Clean Punjab Program and inquired with the local people about the cleanliness efforts.

