DC Briefed About Clean Punjab Programme
Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner and Administrator of the District Council Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the District Council Bahawalpur.
A briefing was given regarding the activities carried out under the Clean Punjab Program by the Local Government and Rural Development Department and the Bahawalpur District Council. Deputy Director of Local Government Khurshid Ahmed, Chief Officer of the District Council Nasrullah Malik, and relevant officials were present.
The DC stated that activities under the Clean Punjab Program should be further increased and all matters should be carried out in a better manner. He emphasized that the machinery and activities used under the Clean Punjab Program should be regularly monitored.
Deputy Director Local Government provided a briefing on cleanliness, tree planting, and other matters at the union council level under the Clean Punjab Programme. He informed about the model villages established in the district and the ongoing activities. Subsequently, the Chief Officer of the District Council briefed about the activities under the Clean Punjab Program conducted by the District Council. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited Chak No. 12 BC to review the ongoing activities under the Clean Punjab Program and inquired with the local people about the cleanliness efforts.
Recent Stories
SC dismisses petitions as withdrawn against constitutional amendment
Constitutional amendment nearly finalized: Punjab governor
Champions Trophy 2025: India’s three group matches proposed at two venues in P ..
Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for her employers
S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment
“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..
Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..
Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations
Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant
Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits Health Authority office1 minute ago
-
Commendation certificates awarded to police officials1 minute ago
-
26th death anniversary of Hakim Muhammad Saeed observed1 minute ago
-
SC dismisses petitions as withdrawn against constitutional amendment6 minutes ago
-
Workshop on Separation Techniques in Chemistry held11 minutes ago
-
Accused of Tarbela power station heist arrested11 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University observes 'World Food Day'11 minutes ago
-
FIA busts six-member gang for online fraud11 minutes ago
-
Media’s crucial role stressed amid current challenges11 minutes ago
-
Constitutional amendment nearly finalized: Punjab governor17 minutes ago
-
National Assembly session starts21 minutes ago
-
Woman imprisoned at home for a month freed21 minutes ago